Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.98 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

