Zhang Financial LLC Has $646,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $191.15 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

