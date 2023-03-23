Zhang Financial LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $134.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $171.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $138.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

