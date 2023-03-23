Zhang Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in AbbVie by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.33.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

