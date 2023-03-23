Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 555 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Trading Down 5.4 %

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

