Burt Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

