McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in McKesson were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MCK opened at $341.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.65 and a 200-day moving average of $365.99. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.49 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

