The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

