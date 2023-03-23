Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 936 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1,910.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 846,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,879,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $61.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

