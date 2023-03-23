1,500 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

PANW stock opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.17 and a 200-day moving average of $163.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,603.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

