Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 5,745 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

