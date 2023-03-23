Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.55 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

