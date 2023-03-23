Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 2.4 %

AFL opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

