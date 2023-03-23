AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.54.

Shares of HSY opened at $242.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.59. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $247.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,212 shares of company stock valued at $11,884,581. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

