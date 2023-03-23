Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

