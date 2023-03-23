Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,402 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,402 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $121.97 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

