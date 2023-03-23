Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $187,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $293.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

