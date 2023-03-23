First Financial Corp IN Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa stock opened at $220.04 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $413.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.