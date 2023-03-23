Keel Point LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $516,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ITA opened at $110.91 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.