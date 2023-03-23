Zhang Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,121,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 152,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after buying an additional 415,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

WOR stock opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

