Zhang Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE WOR opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.