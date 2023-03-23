Zhang Financial LLC Invests $367,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $465.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.18. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.