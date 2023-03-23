Zhang Financial LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,950 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Down 4.2 %

ADSK stock opened at $198.38 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.03 and a 200-day moving average of $202.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,307 shares of company stock valued at $669,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

