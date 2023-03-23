NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. The firm has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.