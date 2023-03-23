Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE NSC opened at $200.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

