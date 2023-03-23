Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 22,219 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Walter Public Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,219 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 107,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 317,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,177,000 after buying an additional 31,910 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.5 %

GOOG opened at $104.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

