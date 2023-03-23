Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

