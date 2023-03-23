E&G Advisors LP Purchases 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

E&G Advisors LP increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $339.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

