Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 15,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,613,000 after buying an additional 246,546 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $297.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

