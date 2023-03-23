Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

