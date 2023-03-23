Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

