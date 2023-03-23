Zhang Financial LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,558.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,451.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,096.31. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

