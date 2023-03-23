Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Corteva were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

