Zhang Financial LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $179.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.19.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

