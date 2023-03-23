Zhang Financial LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $78.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.