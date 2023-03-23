Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock opened at $166.16 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

