Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 4,983 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6 %

PFE stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

