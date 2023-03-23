Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,408 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.