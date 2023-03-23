1,466 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.19.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

