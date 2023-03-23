Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Salesforce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,968 shares of company stock worth $7,141,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

CRM stock opened at $186.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.49. The company has a market capitalization of $186.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

