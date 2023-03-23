Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06. The company has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

