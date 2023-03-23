Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,530,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $176.51 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

