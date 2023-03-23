Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 5,385 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $265.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.