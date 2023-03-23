Horan Securities Inc. Buys 312 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

MRK opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $265.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.