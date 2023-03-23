Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.98 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $126.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

