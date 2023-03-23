Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,919 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

