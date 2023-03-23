Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 610.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on J. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average is $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

