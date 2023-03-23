Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.