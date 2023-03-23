Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $1.73 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.