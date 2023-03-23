Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,790,000 after buying an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $118.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

